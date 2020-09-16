Brunswick County Board of Elections officials are reporting a record of interest in absentee ballots this season, with more than 15,000 requests processed so far.
In comparison, 2,420 people voted with absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential year race.
“We’ve been very busy,” reports board Director Sara Knotts.
One challenge staff is dealing with is an unexpectedly large number of voters who are already hand-delivering their ballots to the board office in Bolivia.
Knotts said staff is working out a way to keep the process convenient for voters but also maintain physical distancing to comply with guidelines for the COVID-19 virus. She noted that voters who’ve requested absentee ballots may also drop them off at early voting sites, which will be open October 15-31.
Also, absentee ballots may be sent to the board offices by U.S. Postal Service or other commercial services such as DHL or UPS. They may also be delivered to the polls on Election Day by the voter or a close relative. No one other than a close relative is allowed to handle an absentee ballot, and the ballot marking must be witnessed and signed by another adult.
Some confusion
Third-party groups, such as the non-partisan Center for Voter Information, have been sending absentee ballot request letters to voters, including those who have already requested absentee ballots. Knotts said this was causing some confusion.
“I got one myself,” she said.
Part of the problem is that a request for an absentee ballot is not a public record in North Carolina.
Therefore, there’s no practical way for groups like the Center for Voter Information to cross-check voter registration records against those who’ve already asked for a ballot. So, the group simply mails its materials to everyone who is registered.
Also, the U.S. Postal Service has been sending a postcard to voters assuring them it can handle their absentee ballots in a timely manner and offering a federal website to assist with seeking an absentee ballot. Again, these mailings are not cross-checked.
The last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election is Friday, October 9. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, October 27.
Elections and USPS officials urge voters not to wait until the deadlines. USPS recommends mailing them back at least a week before the election. Absentee ballots for registered voters are available now at brunswickcountync.gov/elections/absentee. The state also maintains a tracking system so voters can know when their ballots are delivered.
The envelope provided with the ballot, despite its slightly larger-than-usual size, can be mailed with a single, first-class stamp (55-cents).
Knotts said the state intends to publish a guide for voters with background on all candidates, but it’s unclear when that will happen.
Help wanted
The board needs additional workers at the polls for early voting and on Election Day. To apply, send an email to pollworkers@brunswickcountync.gov.