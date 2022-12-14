Rivermist

During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community.

Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing the Rivermist Property Owner's Association argued that an oversight caused the street to slip through the cracks. While Viking Crest Lane, another road in Rivermist, is maintained by the POA, Flank Court remained unclaimed.