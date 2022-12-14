During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community.
Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing the Rivermist Property Owner's Association argued that an oversight caused the street to slip through the cracks. While Viking Crest Lane, another road in Rivermist, is maintained by the POA, Flank Court remained unclaimed.
"The subject came as to this one small section of private road and what to do with this outlying segment," Attorney Raymond DiGuiseppe told the board. "It was constructed to be clear that it would be accepted by the city for maintenance purposes. That roadway would be the section that the POA is looking to have the city take over like the rest of the roadways."
DiGuiseppe said responsibility of Flank Court proved to be one of several issues that arose from the time Centex started construction on Rivermist until the POA assumed control of the development.
"I think it's pretty clear with the way things went down with the development, and the transition, that this should've been dedicated," said DiGuiseppe. "It was just missed in the transition process. Those are taxpayers, and residences who would have the benefit of the city maintenance of those roadways that are in front of their properties."
The city, however, will not be responsible for the six parking spots at the end of Flank Court. The POA will continue maintaining the parking spaces, and City Attorney Norwood Blanchard III recommended coordinating with the city on any future repavings.
"It makes sense that they would carve out the parking stalls for use of their community building," Blanchard said. "I can see why a community like that would want to hold onto the parking so it could say 'You can park here, if you can.' If we took it in as 'dedicated,' they would no longer have control over who parked there."
Blanchard signed off on the dedication after city staff inspected the street.
"I don't have any problems with it assuming the staff has confirmed that it complies with DOT," said Blanchard. "You don't want to take on something that's going to be a burden. Once it's yours, it's yours. That's the idea behind having staff go out and ensure it meets DOT standards."
DiGuiseppe said Flank Court appeared to be no worse for wear.
"The roadway, to me, looks like it's in perfect condition, at least as far as compared to what we would see in the rest of the community," DiGuiseppe said. "I didn't see any damage or cracking."
Mayor Pro Tempore Karen Mosteller presided over Thursday night's meeting as Mayor Joe Pat Hatem was not in attendance.