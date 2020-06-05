A march to remember George Floyd, David Dorn and others who unjustly lost their lives is scheduled for Sunday starting at noon in Keziah Memorial Park.
The event, called “Stronger Together: A Peaceful March for Social Justice,” will commence with prayer at the park. Participants will then walk down Lord Street to the Southport Police Department. There will be several speakers throughout the afternoon, including both law enforcement officials and civilians.
Organizers Citizens United in Southport, the newly-formed group behind the event, filed a parade permit with the Southport Police Department for the event.
Police Chief Todd Coring said he met Thursday afternoon with one the organizers to discuss the event and he agreed to be a speaker.
“(It was a) very positive discussion,” Coring said. “They said they wanted to be peaceful … They’re not negative toward police.”
Event organizer Daniel Smith said the event is not a Black Lives Matter protest.
“It’s to remember George Floyd but it’s to remember everyone who’s been lost,” Smith said. “We just had a retired policeman – David Dorn – he just lost his life because of the rioting. It’s remembering everyone that’s lost their lives unnecessarily.”
Smith also said riots are sending the wrong message.
“We’re wanting to pass onto everybody that you can get multiple people that are from different places together and be unified under one name,” he added.
Smith, a conservative white man, thought the idea for the march with Darnell Hill, who is a moderate black male. The two met while incarcerated at Pender Correctional Institution. Smith and Hill had a verbal disagreement about race but, after having some calm dialogue, eventually, Smith understood Hill’s side.
“He made me open my eyes,” Smith said.
They’ve now been friends for more than 13 years.
Smith’s fiancé Charlotte Butler, who is also an organizer of Sunday’s event, explained the protest is more to say “every life matters,” regardless a person’s age, gender or ethnicity.
“We do want to show remembrance to (Floyd) and to show our support for the family that is going through all this,” Butler said, “but we also want to show other families that have gone through something like this that they are not alone, that even small-town America still believes that there’s a huge difference between right and wrong, and what happened - and what’s been happening - is wrong.”
Butler said she’s heard people fearing the event could turn out like other cities’ have, and that’s why they contacted the Southport police.
Coring assured the department will plan for a safe gathering.
“Even though the group wants to be peaceful, we have to worry about outside people coming and trying to cause hate and discontent,” Coring said. “So, we’ll certainly have a plan in place.”
On Monday, the Brunswick County Board Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase $77,739 in riot protective gear and chemical munitions for the Sheriff’s Office.
The event Facebook page provides guidance on COVID-19: all attendees are asked to wear masks; avoid touching their faces; use personal hand sanitizer; and socially distance during the event. The march will be staggered in groups of 25 people, spaced 10 yards apart from each group.
Programs will be available to guide participants through the march. A map will also be posted on the Facebook page.
For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a link to a ZOOM meeting available on the Facebook page prior to the event.
A statement from the City Southport will be issued later this (Friday) morning and this story will be updated.
UPDATE at 12:22 p.m.: The City of Southport released a statement Friday regarding the police department’s issuance of a permit to Citizens United for Sunday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 3 pm.
“The event will be a peaceful prayer march in coordination with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Southport Police Department,” the announcement reads. “The Sheriff and Police Departments have been meeting with leaders of the organization, Citizens United in Brunswick County, to ensure the safety of all participants and citizens.”
Citizens United Logistics Coordinator Hannah Funderburke said the march is not taking an “all lives matter” stance.
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m.: As of Friday afternoon, several Southport community members intend to submit a permit application Monday for a protest called “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Our Lives Matter,” to be held Saturday, June 13, at Waterfront Park.
Event organizer Joselinn Wearren said it will start at 11 a.m. at the Southport waterfront.
“We just want to bring together the community in a positive light,” Wearren said.
The event will open with prayer and speakers will include First Baptist Church of Southport Pastor Brian Monroe, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, NAACP Chairperson Carl Parker, a spoken word piece performed by Southport native Jamaal Cowan, and potentially more speakers to be announced.
There will be a moment of silence and lighting of candles followed by a quiet march on Howe Street. It will end at the ILA Hall, located at 200 West 10th Street, where people will be able to register to vote.
“It will be lead by God and with a purpose,” Wearren said. “We want to see change, then we need to get out and vote.”
Wearren said her group had been meeting with the mayor and police chief about planning their event before learning Friday of the “Stronger Together” march to be held this Sunday, June 7.