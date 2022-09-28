Dosher Memorial Hospital trustees project a net income of $2-million in operations in the 2022-23 budget approved by the board at its Sept. 19 meeting.
Its current fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and as of August 31 the hospital reported a net operating income of $5.6-million after expenses and deductions – quite a difference from the $690,870 that was projected.
“This has been a remarkable turnaround,” said trustees chair Robert Howard.
Howard said the hospital must also prepare for future growth, which will require expenditures to keep up with demand. The goal is to demonstrate to residents that the hospital is now in good hands as it asks the public to accept the future plans, he stated.
“We’re confident the community will respond if we do our jobs competently,” said Howard.
The 2022-23 budget projects total revenue after deductions of $59.8-million and total expenses of $57.8-million for an excess from operations of $2-million. Factor in non-operating revenue of $2.7-million (which includes Smithville Township tax proceeds), and the hospital anticipates total excess of $4.7-million for the year that begins Oct. 1, which is the federal calendar.
Interim Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels told trustees the budget includes an 8% increase for inflation, 15% increase for insurance, 30% increase for utilities and 3% increase for all other items. Those unknowns make “creating a budget tricky at best,” Daniels said.
It factors in a 1.3% increase for inpatient revenue, a 1.2% increase for outpatient revenue and 7.3% increase in clinic revenue. Three new physicians added during the budget is expected to increase clinic visits by 14.8%. It includes a 5% increase for salaries and a need for 12.5 additional full-time employees at the hospital.
Daniels said all of those numbers are also conservative estimates.
The capital budget includes $2,574,174 in expenditures – $107,469 for the emergency department, $20,000 for medical records, $481,990 for operating room, $236,500 for clinics, $435,655 for diagnostic imaging, $816,000 for plant operations, $53,780 for patient care unit and $388,600 for information systems.
COVID update
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland told trustees COVID rates remain high at both the state and county level.
Holland said Dosher has experienced a recent uptick in cases as the current strain is more contagious but with less severe symptoms. The next COVID booster shot is reaching the area, with at least one local pharmacy now administering shots, he said. Holland encourages everyone to get the booster.
There have been no reported Monkey Pox cases in Brunswick County, he noted, while the numbers nationally are on the decline except for some high-risk populations.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr reported the hospital hired three registered nurses and a patient care technician within the past month. In the last six months, Dosher has held 12 live training sessions for the patient care unit and emergency department staff.
Transfer of patients has been a struggle at times, Mohr said, so the hospital has developed a critical care team of five or six nurses with intensive care unit backgrounds to care for patients who may require intubation or greater stabilization before transfers.
CEO report
CEO and President Lynda Stanley said Dosher has been really busy recently with an increase in patients.
“There is a challenge every single day,” said Stanley. Staff holds a morning huddle to review what those challenges are and how to solve them, she said.
“We tell them, ‘We figured it out yesterday, and we’ll figure it out today,’” said Stanley.
Meetings canceled
The board has canceled its planned retreat for Friday, Sept. 30, because of Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on the area. The regular monthly board meeting for Monday, Oct. 3, has also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.