Caswell Beach has a full-time finance director for the first time in years. Kathryn Adams left behind a string of high-profile state jobs to take a position with the small town government.
Adams, 52, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the city where she grew up. She also has a master’s in public administration from N.C. State University, as well as numerous professional certifications.
She has served on the governor’s cabinet secretary of the state Department of Administration, as deputy director of the Administrative Offices of the Courts, and as deputy superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. Adams has worked as an adjunct professor at UNC-Wilmington, budget director for the City of Wilmington and as a local government manager and budget manager. She also has four year’s experience as a finance official in a private company.
She has a long list of volunteer service, including as a board member of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and the Resource Conservation and Development agency.
At Caswell Beach, Adams is working to improve the town’s purchasing and purchase order system. She’s also pushing to upgrade some of the outdated technology.
The town has strong finances, a situation Adams said she’d work to preserve.
“I hope to continue public service but with less stress,” she said. “This is a small town that I care about and love.”
Providing a high level of service and transparency to the residents is a priority, she said.
“It’s a pleasant place,” Adams said of Caswell Beach. “People are great and they get along.”