Kathryn Adams

Kathryn Adams is the new finance director for Caswell Beach.

Caswell Beach has a full-time finance director for the first time in years. Kathryn Adams left behind a string of high-profile state jobs to take a position with the small town government.

Adams, 52, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the city where she grew up. She also has a master’s in public administration from N.C. State University, as well as numerous professional certifications.