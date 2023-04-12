Baseball stadium

County officials say they are not opposed to the Minor League Baseball stadium for the Leland area but are not willing to take on what could be $100 million of debt to build the complex.

While Brunswick County leaders are not against a proposed Minor League baseball stadium being built in Leland, the county decided it will not own the facility or manage its longterm debt.

A public-private partnership between the county, Town of Leland and REV Entertainment unveiled plans last month to bring a Texas Rangers Minor League team and state-of-the-art stadium and mixed-use development to northern Brunswick County. An estimate puts the cost of the stadium construction at $100 million.