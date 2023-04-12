While Brunswick County leaders are not against a proposed Minor League baseball stadium being built in Leland, the county decided it will not own the facility or manage its longterm debt.
A public-private partnership between the county, Town of Leland and REV Entertainment unveiled plans last month to bring a Texas Rangers Minor League team and state-of-the-art stadium and mixed-use development to northern Brunswick County. An estimate puts the cost of the stadium construction at $100 million.
The project would be built on 1,400 acres between Brunswick Forest and West Gate shopping center off U.S. 17. While a ballpark would serve as an anchor, the project would also include a hotel, restaurants, shops, medical offices and an entertainment district.
“We still believe this proposed project has great merit and could potentially provide the desired entertainment, shopping and dining options our residents have asked for over the years,” said Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Thompson in a statement released last week. “While Brunswick County has decided to not take on debt to finance this particular project, our staff continues to work with all parties involved to find other ways to fund this concept.”
Since the project was announced last month, residents and elected leaders have debated how it should be funded. County leaders remain committed to only considering financing options that do not require the use of existing county funds, raising property taxes or securing a general obligation bond via voter referendum.
Initially, it was proposed that the county would construct and own the stadium, including the responsibility for any debt issuance associated with the stadium construction. The stadium would then be leased to and maintained by REV Entertainment, which operates two Minor League teams in North Carolina – the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston and the Hickory Crawdads.
“The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is determined that existing residents and property owners will not be asked to fund the construction of the stadium,” the county stated.
Leland has led a feasibility and economic impact study to determine if the economic impact and new revenues generated by the mixed-use development would be sufficient to offset debt payments for its construction without using any government funds. The study is still underway but an estimate puts the stadium cost at $100 million.
“While the county remains in a strong financial position, county leadership feels that such an investment may not be prudent for the county to take on at this time,” the county statement added.
County leaders recently addressed their decision with REV Entertainment, Town of Leland and Jackey’s Creek Investors LLC.
According to the statement, the county remains supportive of identifying other potential financing options that do not place a debt burden on county government. The county says it will remain an active participant in all discussions involving the proposed development as the process moves forward.