Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School.
At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of reasons including traffic, density, the impact on the school system and widespread growth in general. But after more than three hours of public comments and deliberation, the board ultimately approved the proposal with certain conditions.
The Carmel Village development consists of 400 single-family lots and 167 town homes on 291.8 acres, creating an overall density of 1.95 dwelling per acre. The Micheaux Resource Management LLC project will be located near the intersection of Highway 211 and Zion Hill Road.
As part of the approval recommendation to the planning board, county staff added a 100-year stormwater retention pond and 20-foot buffers between town homes.
Staff also recommended:
• The development proceed in conformity with all plans and design features submitted as part of the planned development action.
• The development of the parcels comply with regulations in the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).
• All applicable federal, state and county approvals/permits will be necessary to obtain final plat approval and building permits.
• A road connection be required across the wetlands connecting a pair of roads in the first phase of the development.
• A connection road to Zion Hill Road shall be limited to right-in/right-out.
• A pedestrian crosswalk shall be installed across Zion Hill Road to accommodate Virginia Williamson Elementary School.
• A future connection to Calvin Frink Drive will be gated and for emergency use only.
Wellhead protection district
The Planning Board tabled a text amendment proposal to implement a wellhead protection zoning overlay district within the county UDO. St. James Mayor Jean Toner offered her support of the proposal.
“We think this is a very significant issue,” Toner said. “We commend all of the hard work that’s been done. We understand that there are some issues that may need additional study, and we think this is not a proposal that should be rushed.
“We think that all individuals who have concerns should be able to have their concerns heard,” Toner continued. “Everything that can be done to make this wellhead protection district should be done.”
St. James ETJ
The board took no action on a request from the Town of St. James to create an extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said St. James has taken the appropriate steps for the creation of an extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) as outlined in the county’s guide for such requests. St. James Town Council and the county planning board are expected to hold public hearings on Nov. 2 and Nov. 14, respectively, that could lead to a possible vote on the ETJ’s creation in December.