St. James Mayor Jean Toner speaks at meeting

Photo by Eliot Duke

St. James Mayor Jean Toner spoke to the Brunswick County Planning Board Monday night about her support for a wellhead district.

 

Brunswick County Planning Board on Monday approved the Carmel Village development, a nearly 300-acre project off N.C. Highway 211 that surrounds Virginia Williamson Elementary School. 

At the David R. Sandifer Administration Building in Bolivia, planning board members faced an overflow crowd that openly opposed the development for a variety of reasons including traffic, density, the impact on the school system and widespread growth in general. But after more than three hours of public comments and deliberation, the board ultimately approved the proposal with certain conditions. 