Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses.
Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of the channel near Bald Head. The goal is to keep the channel navigable - large ships calling on the Port of Wilmington rely on at least 42 feet of water at mean low tide. The other benefit is putting sand back on South Beach.
The dredge will work from the west side of South Beach toward the east. Sand placement is expected to end short of the juncture of East Beach and South Beach, where some of the worst erosion has hit the Shoals Club. Parts of the club property are now protected mainly by giant sandbags.
Dredging is generally performed every two years, depending on the degree of shoaling and budget constraints at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
During construction the beach will remain open, except for a 1,000-foot section where heavy equipment will receive and groom the sand. Visitors are asked to respect the construction workers and stay out of the clearly marked work zone.
Crews will use bright lights at night and visitors should expect to hear heavy equipment and backup alarms all day and night until work is finished.
The village government is seeking permission to pull sand from Frying Pan Shoals to help the area near the Shoals Club. If approved, that project won’t happen until at least next winter as dredging is not allowed from March through October.
Carin Faulkner, spokeswoman for the village, said in an email that council is scheduled to discuss erosion and beach projects during its February 7-8 planning retreat.