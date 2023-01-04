Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses.

Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of the channel near Bald Head. The goal is to keep the channel navigable - large ships calling on the Port of Wilmington rely on at least 42 feet of water at mean low tide. The other benefit is putting sand back on South Beach.