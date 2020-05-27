The cancellation of the Memorial Day Service at Boiling Spring Lakes VFW Post 10400 has no bearing on the continued significance of the day for veterans.
“It’s something that we have to do,” BSL Mayor Craig Caster said about the cancellation. “I’m a Vietnam veteran. The Memorial Day service is very important to me. With Gov. Cooper’s order, we just can’t do it.”
Caster said he talks often about veterans: Memorial Day is one day out of many during the year in which he converses with people about the last Monday in May.
“The people I talk to,” he said, “I remind them what Memorial Day stands for and the sacrifices our soldiers and sailors and airmen have gone through to protect the freedom that we enjoy today. Freedom is not free.”
Post Commander Bichson Bush is a 27-year veteran, having served in three conflicts: the initial Gulf War, the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War.
“As a veteran, I carry all these remembrances in my heart — every day,” said Bush. “In my own way, I’m going to respect the holiday.”
Post 10400 has more than 100 members and Bush said many are Vietnam War veterans.
Despite no ceremony on Memorial Day, the day will remain special to Post 10400 members.
“I know as an organization we’re going to continue to remember it, even though we can’t do it feeling comfortable or safe with the number of people who usually attend our function,” Bush said.
For the general public, she hopes they will take some time to be mindful of military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
“Don’t forget the ultimate sacrifices that service members have done to protect our way of life,” she said.
For someone in the service, Bush said, every day is a Memorial Day.
“One thing about being in the military,” she said, “is that you don’t have to physically be somewhere to have those types of thoughts and reflections.
“You carry it with you in your heart.”