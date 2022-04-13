When discussing Indigo Plantation Phase II during an April 7 Southport Planning Board workshop, Chairman Sue Hodgin described the project as “an elephant we need to eat in bites, because of its size.”
The Planning Board Review Committee for the Indigo Plantation Phase II project, made up of Hodgin, Chris Jones and Maureen Meehan, met with developers last week to formulate a strategy on how to answer the many questions raised by citizens over the past several weeks.
Citing specific areas of concern, Hodgin stated that four primary areas stand out and she wanted to set up subcommittees for more intense review and discussion in those areas that will report back to the primary review committee, which she referred to as the “Indigo Review Hub Committee.” Each subcommittee will focus on different topics, including the design and character of Southport, the economic and infrastructure impact of the development, potential traffic problems, and any environmental concerns.
Hodgin said she wants to have the subcommittees in place by the planning board’s April 21 meeting.
“Our primary task is to look at the overall project in consideration of our UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) and the town land use plan,” Hodgin said. “We have to stay true to the UDO and the use plan while trying to make the best recommendations for Southport.
The role of the subcommittees, Hodgin said, will be to discuss and express concerns with respect to the specific topics: subcommittees will not identify problems and then present solutions to the developer. She explained that is not the subcommittees’ role, and that the entire planning board will assemble its recommendations for the aldermen.
Jones supported the idea of forming subcommittees as he sees multiple questions surrounding a number of the issues being raised by the community. The subcommittees can come up with very specific questions related to traffic, or the ecosystem, and then present the answers to the aldermen.
“I think a ‘question approach’ from the subcommittee makes the most sense,” Jones said. “I look at these committees as more like ‘question askers.’ There is a lot of stuff out there and it’s hard to parse through all of that and figure out what’s fact and what’s fiction. One of the exciting parts about being on the planning board is we have the chance to educate and ask deeper questions and kind of figure out all of this stuff.
“It’s a lot to digest.”
Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, welcomed the opportunity to answer questions from the planning board and help clear up any disinformation regarding the project. Paul said the notion that the project has to feature the initial proposal of 1,500 homes simply isn’t true, and he looks forward to working with city officials on finding a solution that works for Southport.
“We’re looking for a collective direction,” said Paul. “If there is something that you need us to clarify and define and work towards, we want to hear that. Some of the stuff I’m seeing on social media, the notion that it is 1,500 (homes) ‘take-it-or-leave-it,’ that’s not how we presented this: that’s not the case. It’s, ‘What is the right number that works to be annexed into the city that can be paid for and help contribute to the city?”
The planning board is looking at two requests - the Indigo Plantation PUD Master Plan and a zoning map amendment. The zoning amendment would allow the city to annex the 350-acre development and its estimated new tax base. Paul said the alternative is to see the site developed in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and remain under Brunswick County, with only around 200 homes paying Southport taxes.
“It would be irresponsible if the 350 acres gets developed in the ETJ and does not become a taxpaying member for Southport,” Paul said. “We need to make sure we understand where we are right now and where we could be and compare the two. If it’s not better for the city, the city should just say ‘no.’ I see this as an opportunity to go and get a responsible developer to partner up with to encourage them to bring the development to the city and pay taxes.”
McKay Siegel with East West Partners said the 1,500 number is not an attempt by the developer to push any boundaries on what it can and can’t build. The number, said Siegel, has worked successfully in the past and one with which his company is comfortable.
“We didn’t arrive at 1,500 like, ‘Let’s see what we can get away with,’” said Siegel. “This is our best foot forward and we believe firmly that this density works for a great community. We’re here to talk to you about that.” Siegel told the committee that this isn’t a negotiating point and that there is a lot of information in the plans, and East West Partners has been looking at it for a long time.