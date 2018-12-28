The last day to make 2018 property tax payments without interest is January 7. Brunswick County property owners can pay taxes in the tax office, by mail or online.
Those wishing to pay in person can go to the tax office, located in the first floor of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Drive NE, in Bolivia, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The tax office will be closed December 24-26 for Christmas, re-opening Thursday, December 27. The tax office will also be closed Tuesday, January 1, for New Year’s, re-opening Wednesday, January 2.
Those wishing to pay by mail should mail their check, money order or certified funds to P.O. Box 29, Bolivia N.C., 28422. Mailed payments must be postmarked by January 7, or interest will be added.
Checks, money orders or certified funds–whether mailed or delivered in person–should be made out to Brunswick County Revenue.
Those wishing to pay online have two options. Property owners can pay online with a credit or debit card (fees apply) by going to https://ccpaymentservice.com/BrunswickTax.
Property owners can also pay online at no charge with a one-time e-check by going to https://www.ecpays.com.
Details about all payment methods, including addresses for mailed payments and links for online payments, can be found at www.brunswickcountync.gov/tax-office/payment. Those with questions or concerns about payments can call 910-253-2729.