Audrey Grace Carathanasis, age 81, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Mrs. Carathanasis, or as she was better known -“Mrs. C.”- was born July 16, 1940 in the Bronx, New York, daughter of the late Edward Aherns Babilot, Sr. and Emily Grace Collins Babilot.
She graduated from Evander Childs High School, Bronx, and was a past Queen of the Organization of Triangles/Order of the Eastern Star.
Audrey met her husband Norman Carathanasis while he was attending New York State Maritime College; they were married for over 61 years.
As a young, fun-loving wife and mother of three daughters, Audrey could be found baking and cooking, knitting and sewing, gardening, playing and growing along with her family. Always a dedicated worker and community leader, she played an essential part in the family’s former restaurant business. Later she worked as an office manager at Carter’s Funeral Home and at Hudson Valley Eye Associates.
Audrey brought her great enthusiasm and talents to benefit the Hendrick Hudson School District PTA as its President. She was admired for her resourcefulness and caring as a Girl Scout Leader. While accomplishing all of this she remained devoted to cheering for and nurturing her three girls in athletics, academics and adulthood.
Starting retired life in 1996 included a move from Montrose, New York south to Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina where she quickly resumed her very active lifestyle and created many friendships in her new community. Audrey was an elder and a parishioner of the Southport Presbyterian Church where she participated on the Vestry, Building Committee, Knitting Group and Fellowship Coordinator. As the Founder and Past President of the Boiling Spring Lakes Garden Club she was honored to launch a scholarship program for horticulture students attending Brunswick Community College. Audrey also worked tirelessly for the Brunswick County Board of Elections to ensure that all citizens of the county had access to vote.
Audrey and Norman travelled near and far including trips with many of their friends and family over land, sea and air. Their adventures brought them from Alaska to Europe, with many stop overs in between.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Robin Carathanasis-Rosh and husband Ira, Laura Carathanasis and partner Mary Rodriguez, and Christine Katsch and George Katsch; five grandchildren, Devon, Gillian, Morgan, Kendall, and Amanda; a brother, Edward Babilot, Jr. and wife Ann; and a sister-in-law, Frances Hecht and husband Hank. Audrey was the connector of her family who live near and far, and is beloved by her many cousins, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Southport Presbyterian Church, 1025 East Moore Street, Southport, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to place a memorial bench in her honor at Spring Lake Park in Boiling Spring Lakes. Donations can be sent to: Boiling Spring Lakes Parks & Rec, 9 East BSL Road, Boiling Spring Lakes, NC 28461 RE: Audrey Memorial Bench or to Southport Presbyterian Church at www.southportpresbyterian.com or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to your favorite charity.
