Charles Royal Wilson Jr., age 67, of Ash, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Mr. Wilson was born January 11, 1956 in Salisbury, North Carolina and was the son of Charles Royal Wilson, Sr. and Rosalie T. Wilson. He attended several schools in North Carolina as his family moved throughout the state with their career with Food Lion.
Charlie dedicated most of his adult life to serving others. He became a member of Millers Ferry Fire Department where he earned the rank of captain. In 1983, he transferred to Food Lion in Wilmington to be the manager of the meat department and that’s when he made his home on Yaupon Beach. He joined the Yaupon Beach Fire Department, working his way through the ranks and served as the chief for nine years. He was also a member of the Long Beach Rescue Squad and served as captain of heavy rescue and underwater rescue.
Charlie always had a desire to work in law enforcement, so he left his career with Food Lion and went to work with Bald Head Island Public Safety for two years , then began his 27-year career with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department where he served in positions in the warrants division, road patrol, swat team, marine patrol, and as captain of the uniform patrol until his retirement in 2011.
Charlie had a passion for being on the water, and following his retirement from the sheriff’s department he worked part-time with Sea Tow of Ocean Isle Beach and then became employed full-time with Bald Head Island Transportation as a captain of the ferries and was promoted to Assistant Transportation Manager in December 2019 until present.
He has loved offshore fishing since moving to Yaupon Beach and fished in numerous tournaments, placing in the top 10 in over 40 tournaments.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Royal Wilson, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Rosalie T. Wilson; the love of his life, Robin Beane; a son, Charles Grant Wilson; a daughter, Jennifer Wilson Simmons and husband Roy; three grandchildren, Roy Dale Simmons II, Kristlyn Bortle and Allen Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Raelyn Freeman and Kaisly Freeman; Robin’s children, Lindsy Fowler and husband Chris and Aaron Smith; a brother, Jamie Wilson; two sisters, Sonja Miller and Cindy Weaver; and his faithful canine companions, CoCoa and Bless.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, July 25, at three o’clock in the afternoon at First Baptist Church of Oak Island with Reverend Jason Benton and Reverend Lyle LaFountain officiating followed by Law Enforcement Honors accorded by the Brunswick Country Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.