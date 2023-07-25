Charles Royal Wilson Jr.

Charles Royal Wilson Jr., age 67, of Ash, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Mr. Wilson was born January 11, 1956 in Salisbury, North Carolina and was the son of Charles Royal Wilson, Sr. and Rosalie T. Wilson. He attended several schools in North Carolina as his family moved throughout the state with their career with Food Lion.

