Thomas Davis Currie

Thomas Davis Currie, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Tom was born in Hoke County, North Carolina on November 12, 1932, to the late Albert Roland Currie and Kate Davis Currie. He was the next to the youngest of seven children.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Currie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.