Thomas Davis Currie, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Tom was born in Hoke County, North Carolina on November 12, 1932, to the late Albert Roland Currie and Kate Davis Currie. He was the next to the youngest of seven children.
Growing up during the Great Depression, his early years were spent on the family farm living off the land, learning to cultivate and harvest cash crops like cotton and tobacco, and developing an appreciation for the value of education.
Upon graduation from Hoke County High School, Tom enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, putting his electrical skills to work. After four years, he was honorably discharged and enrolled at NC State University. He graduated in four years as an electrical engineer, took a job with General Electric in its management training program and was employed for 13 years in Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania. He was active in the Presbyterian Church in Salem, Virginia.
Tom was recruited to start a plant in Chatham, Virginia for Times Wire and Cable, now known as Times Fiber Communications. He was active there raising his children and with Chatham Presbyterian Church. Before he retired, he worked on a venture to successfully build and start a plant in China.
Tom traveled all over the world before Parkinson’s Disease took over his life. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn McKenzie; a son, John D. Currie; and his six siblings, Irving Currie, Frank Currie, Eugene Currie, Jean Odom, Sarah Currie, and Robert Neil Currie.
Mr. Currie is survived by his wife, Nancy Currie; a daughter, Nancy Currie; a son, Neil Currie and wife Beth; a grandson, Graham Currie; a stepdaughter, Vicki Dorman and husband Neal; a stepson, John Martin; and four stepgrandchildren, Clay Dorman, Tanner Dorman, Lance Dorman, and Ryan Martin.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 23, at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. the same day at Antioch Presbyterian Church in Red Springs, North Carolina.