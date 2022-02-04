Patricia Ann French Johnson, age 82, of Oak Island went home to be with her Lord on January 26, 2022.
She was born March 24, 1939 in new Kensington Pennsylvania to the late Roger E. French and Florabelle Walker French.
Patricia earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Clarion State University in Pennsylvania before continuing on to earn her Master’s Degree at Indiana University Pennsylvania. While attending college Patricia was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Patricia was a retired elementary school teacher, having primarily taught elementary and middle school in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the NEA and PSEA.
After retiring from teaching, Patricia moved to Oak Island in 1997. She belonged to the Brunswick Town Chapter of the NSDAR and was a member of Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Oak Island Elks Lodge, and the Oak Island Moose Lodge.
Among her favorite things to do was to spend time at the beach and with her Westies, visit Disney World, and travel to Aruba each year. Patricia will be deeply missed by her family and the many friends she made over the years.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers William, Robert, and Roger French; her former husband, Raymond Johnson; and her daughter, Heather Wolosyn.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Ronald) Weathers of Columbia, Maryland; and her son, Scott Johnson of Oak Island, North Carolina; as well as her three granddaughters, Kaitlynn and Shannon Weathers, and Melanie Wolosyn.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.