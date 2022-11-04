Joan Marie Thompson, 73, of Southport, North Carolina died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was a loving force of life and legend, was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on New Year’s Day in 1949. Along with her two sisters Patricia and Catherine, she was raised by her mother Marie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School.
Shortly after retiring, Joan moved to Southport, North Carolina, and began attending Cape Fear Community College earning an Associates degree in Journalism. In retirement she loved her back patio garden where tomato plants flourished, baking, and beach bonfires. Along with her wonderful friends, Joan also loved kayaking, her pool league, and enjoyed the natural beauty that surrounded her.
As a life-long devoted Roman Catholic, she served as an usher at Sacred Heart Church in Southport. She also volunteered weekly at the SOIICF Food Pantry. While she worked hard at her life’s endeavors, she also loved a good concert in the park where she could dance.
She is survived by her three children, Michael and his wife Julie, daughter Christina and her husband Louis, and daughter Amanda. Her most beloved pride in life were her six grandchildren, MJ, Sophia, Audrey, Ella, Dylan, and Ginger.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 5, at eleven o’clock in the morning at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SOIICF Food Pantry, P.O. Box 711, Oak Island, NC 28465 or Matthew’s Ministry, 8500 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.