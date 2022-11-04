Joan Marie Thompson

Joan Marie Thompson, 73, of Southport, North Carolina died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

She was a loving force of life and legend, was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on New Year’s Day in 1949. Along with her two sisters Patricia and Catherine, she was raised by her mother Marie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School.