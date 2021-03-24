Douglas Allen Ball, 77, of St. James, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2021 from a catastrophic stroke.
He and his wife enjoyed 55 years of a beautiful, loving marriage. Doug and Janet were natives of Montana, and left Montana when Doug joined the U.S. Army after graduating with ROTC from the University of Montana.
After serving in Vietnam as a company commander, he joined the FBI as a special agent and retired in 1995 as the Director of the National Drug Intelligence Center. He then went on to a second career as the Vice President of the Specialized Carrier and Rigging Association before retiring in 2015.
In retirement, Doug and Janet settled in St. James where Doug loved to spend his days reading his favorite western novels and golfing. Four days prior to his passing, Doug shot a 77, his exact age, much to the delight of his golfing buddies.
He is survived by his wife Janet; their two daughters, Tasha Virostek of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Allison Ball of Raleigh, North Carolina; and their four grandchildren, Angela Dugan, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Meghan Virostek, a nurse at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, Luke Virostek, age 15, and Michelle Virostek, age 13; a brother, William Ball of Billings, Montana; and a sister, Sherry Kost of Missoula, Montana.
He is predeceased by his grandson, Jeffrey Virostek, aged 4.
If you would like to honor the memory of Doug, the family requests that donations be made to the Jeffrey Virostek Fund at cfnova.org/donate/jeffrey-virostek-fund.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held in his memory for his family only.
A separate announcement for a celebration of his life will be made at a later date.
