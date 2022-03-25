Gloria Elizabeth Bland, 76, of Shallotte passed away on March 23, 2022 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 24, 1945 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Daniel Clarence and Gladys Milligan Russ.
She grew up in Shallotte, graduating from Shallotte High School in 1964 and attended East Carolina University.
Together with her husband, Harold, she owned and operated Harold’s TV store on Mulberry Street in Shallotte. Beneath her warm smile and friendly personality was a keen business sense that contributed greatly to the store’s success for over 23 years. After retiring, Gloria and Harold managed several rental properties in the local area.
She was a longtime member of Camp United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. Visitors and new members were made to feel instantly welcome when she greeted them on Sunday mornings.
Gloria’s greatest love was her family. She was always very proud of the various accomplishments, both big and small, of her children and grandchildren. She treasured family traditions, such as gathering at Thanksgiving for the annual oyster roast, as well as the grandchildren’s Easter egg hunt.
Her kindness and generosity extended to family, friends and neighbors alike. She never met a stranger, and welcomed everyone into her home. Gloria will be remembered for her infectious laugh and witty sense of humor. She always maintained a positive outlook on life and made everyone around her feel special, even in her final days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Russ and his wife, Mary; and her infant grandson, Jackson Bland.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 53 years, Harold; her two sons, Greg and wife, Amy, and Chris and wife, Georgia; grandchildren, Caroline, Dylan, Kody, Charlotte and Kayce Bland; her brother, Harvey Russ and wife, Jo Ann; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; her two lifelong friends, Julia Lee and Faye Smith; and her special granddog, Tiger.
A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held on Friday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte. A graveside service will follow at Brunswick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the church.
Pallbearers will be Roy Holler, Matt Alberts, Patrick Joyner, Stephen Russ, Dylan Bland and Kody Bland.
Donations to honor Gloria’s memory can be made to Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main Street, Shallotte, NC 28470 or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel.