June Sessions Harper, 70, of Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida and Southport, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023.
June was born in Whiteville, North Carolina on June 19, 1952 to Bobby and Hattie Merle Sessions. She was the oldest of four children.
She graduated from Hallsboro High School and attended Pembroke State University.
During her first marriage to Jerry Lanier she gave birth to her daughter, Julianne. Her second marriage was to Ed Harper of Southport, and the two had daughter, Morgan.
Though she and Ed divorced in 1988, the two remained friends until his death in 2018. June moved to North Myrtle Beach and lived there for several years before relocating to Lauderdale by the Sea where she resided for nearly three decades. She loved living there, and worked in retail then real estate property management until 2020.
After June was diagnosed with Stage 4 B-cell non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, she moved to Southport to stay with her younger daughter and undergo treatment. It was there that she learned how to live with (and enjoy) the company of indoor pets. She took exercise classes, attended many local events and made new friends, all while keeping in touch with her beloved circle of friends back home in Florida, where she always hoped to return after she got well.
There were many things June enjoyed: beach music; exercising; foreign TV shows; going to the movies; dancing (especially shagging); traveling; sharing stories of her childhood; making her loved holiday recipes for family and friends; and being “Junebug” in the Sydney’s Space and Woody’s World columns in The State Port Pilot”. She was smart, funny, stylish and strong in her convictions. She could light up any room just by walking in to it, and her smile was unforgettable.
June fought a hard battle and never once complained, staying positive until the end. She was an amazing mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and overall person who will be missed greatly.
She was predeceased by her parents and her uncle, Jim Sessions.
She is survived by her daughters, Julianne Harper Hollingsworth (Robert) of Burlington, North Carolina, and Morgan Harper of Southport; granddaughter, Sierra Shell (Jonah Freedman) of Raleigh, North Carolina; siblings, Cynthia Hansen (Joe) of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, Gene Sessions (Julie Blevins) of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and Bobby Sessions of Raleigh, North Carolina; her very special niece, Caroline Atmore (Bill) and children Hattie and Hackney of Raleigh, North Carolina; nephew, John Brickhouse (Paige) and children, Owen and Austin of Charleston, South Carolina; her aunt, Mary Jane Sessions; cousins, Ricky Sessions (Carol), Lynn Patterson (Ralph) and sons Reggie and Ricky, Stevie Sessions (Dana), and Scott Sessions (Amy) and their children; and too many friends to count.
The family would like thank all who have been supportive of June in the Southport community over the past two years during her courageous fight - the love and kindness was certainly felt.
In accordance with her wishes no service will be held; there will be a casual gathering of family members to sit around and share stories, and just have a good time remembering her.
