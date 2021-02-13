Becky E. Netzer, age 59 of Bolivia, passed away February 8, 2021.
Becky was a wonderful and dedicated registered nurse for 36 years. She spent her whole life helping people, both in and out of the medical field.
Becky enjoyed the beach and reading. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, to which she was known as “Mommeow.”
Becky was preceded in death by her father, Thomas W. Bragg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Charles Netzer; daughters, Kristina Love (Matthew), Jennifer D. Netzer; mother, Julia Bragg; grandchildren, Bryley E. Love and Isabella G. Love; and her kitties, Salem and Rascal.
A memorial service was held Saturday, February 13, at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Bolivia.
Shared memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.