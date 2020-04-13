Richard (Dick) Byron Stone passed away April 3, 2020 in Southport.
He was born April 12, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia to Ernest and Louise Stone.
Dick attended Norfolk Academy and graduated in the class of ‘57. He received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Military Institute in 1961, and his master’s degree in Marine Biology from William & Mary College.
He worked as a Marine Biologist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 30 years, in particular with the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), starting in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, then in Beaufort, North Carolina and finally in Washington D.C. His area of expertise was marine conservation, and he pioneered the artificial reef programs by NMFS. A few of his colleagues called him “The grandfather of artificial reefs.”
He was a sports enthusiast and incredibly active all his life. Dick grew up waterskiing, playing football, wrestling, basketball and softball, and he regularly played golf. He was a baseball and softball coach for his kids and for the community. Dick enjoyed traveling the world, and had many opportunities through work, as well as for leisure.
Dick was a happy, kind, generous man who was dedicated to his family and loved by many. He was a parishioner of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport and served several years on the vestry.
He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane Clayton Stone; his son, Richard (Kristin) Stone; granddaughters, Rebecca, Madison and Jillian; his daughter, Michelle (Carl) McCadams; Carl’s daughter, Emily (Julius) Johnson and their son, James; Diane’s daughter, April (Scott) Minish and granddaughter, Brooks; and Diane’s son, Hal Morris.
Services will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to 1st Tee of Coastal Carolina at www.firstteecoastalcarolinas.org/memorials
