David William Cleary, age 75, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Dave was born April 5, 1946, son of the late Joseph and Mary Agnes Lynch Cleary.
He enjoyed golf, traveling, fine dining, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Anne Cleary; three children, David Cleary, Jr., Frank Cleary, and Jacqueline Cochran; three grandchildren, Douglas Maxwell, Mackenzie Cleary, and Christian Cochran; and three brothers, Richard Cleary, Bruce Cleary, and Joseph Cleary.
A service will be held in the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Cleary family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.