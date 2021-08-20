Dorothy Ellen Crowley

August 12, 1923 –

August 12, 2021

Dorothy was born in Astoria, New York.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by her father, James A. Crowley; mother, Cecilia Crowley; brother, James R. Crowley, Sr.; former sister-in-law Carleen (Hoyt) Crowley; and life companion, Rosario Sotelo.

She is survived by her nephew, James R. Crowley, Jr.; niece, Karen P Crowley; and sister-in-law, Lynn (Rottino) Crowley.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the late fall.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Crowley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.