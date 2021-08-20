Dorothy Ellen Crowley
August 12, 1923 –
August 12, 2021
Dorothy was born in Astoria, New York.
Dorothy was pre-deceased by her father, James A. Crowley; mother, Cecilia Crowley; brother, James R. Crowley, Sr.; former sister-in-law Carleen (Hoyt) Crowley; and life companion, Rosario Sotelo.
She is survived by her nephew, James R. Crowley, Jr.; niece, Karen P Crowley; and sister-in-law, Lynn (Rottino) Crowley.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the late fall.
