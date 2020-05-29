Jerry Wayne Brown, 77, of Southport and formerly Wilmington, passed away on May 26, 2020.
Mr. Brown was born November 6, 1942 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late James Arlington Brown and Laura Vivian Willis Brown.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Mallow Brown; daughters Sharon Bilumis and husband Tony of Chicago, Illinois, Karen Germain and husband Michael of Tampa, Florida, and Suzanne Berkheimer of New Bedford, Ohio; stepson Douglas Hempfling of Oak Island; sister Judy Collins and husband Ron of Altamonte Springs, Florida; two grandsons; a granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.
No services will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.