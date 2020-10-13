Virginia Matthews-Powell, 88, of Oak Island and formerly of Mt. Holly, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Virginia was a retired AT&T operator, and she enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Samuel Pullen; husbands, Harold W. Matthews Sr. and Louis E. “Ed” Powell; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by three sons, Harold W. Matthews Jr. and wife Patricia of Mt. Holly, New Jersey, Samuel J. Matthews and wife Judy of Southampton, New Jersey, and Bruce E. Matthews of Southport; daughter, Linda B. Barton of Savannah, Georgia; brother, John and wife Barbara Pullen of Oak Island; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends from Oak Island and New Jersey; her Bingo buddies; and her precious Yorkie, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life service for Virginia will take place on Friday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
A service will be held in Mt. Holly, New Jersey at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422 or to Oak Island Presbyterian Church, 1503 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, N.C. 28465.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461