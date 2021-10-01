Joel Thomas Walker, 70, of Southport, North Carolina passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Joel was born August 11, 1951 in Long Island, New York, to the late Sherman and Helen Walker.
Survivors include his children, Mike Walker and Kiera Walker; brothers, Jimmy Walker and Mike Walker; and nieces, Rebecca and Amanda.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday, October 4, at 2 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel and livestreamed on the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service’s Facebook page.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.