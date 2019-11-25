Etta June Supler Waite, age 89, of Lincolnton and formerly of Oak Island, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born February 4, 1930 in Ohio County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Kent Supler.
Etta was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Lincolnton. She was a graduate of UNC-Charlotte with a degree in Education, and she taught at various schools throughout North Carolina. She was active in the Oceanview United Methodist Church Women’s Club for many years.
In addition to her parents, a sister, Sally Morris, preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years Jack Waite, of the home; three daughters, Beth Degrassi and husband Dan of Oak Island, Lisa McGhee and David Hudson of Lincolnton; and Patty Griffith and husband, Gerald of Harrisburg; a son, John Waite and wife Donna of Charlotte; her caregivers, Dolores Yates and Molly Santana; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, November 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Lincolnton with Rev. Steve Hines officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.
Memorials may be made to: St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 315 North Cedar Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092; or Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register condolences.
Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Waite Family.