David Randall Hirst, 61, of Killen, Alabama passed away February 22 at his home.
He was a small business contractor and owner of Handy Hands Services, a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and a member of Center Star & Greenhill Volunteer Fire Departments and the Killen EMS.
Survivors include his sons Brian David Hirst (Jamie) and Issac Dale Carter (Autumn); daughters, Laura Kathleen Hirst, Stephanie Judith Han Hirst Deluca (Sam), and Phelesia Clemmons, brother, Michael Dale Hirst (Susan); sisters, Cynthia Dawn Hirst Owens (Marcus) and Debbie Hirst Brady; 13 grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Wallace Hirst and Patricia Dawn Mullis Hirst; and his wife, Miriam Ruth Hirst.
Visitation for Mr. Hirst was held Thursday, February 27, at Greenhill Funeral Home. followed by his funeral service in the funeral home chapel with Bro. DeWayne Crumley officiating. Burial took place in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bryson Hirst, David Charles, Steve Bevis, Cam Michael, Jerry Mosley and Dale Nunley. Honorary pallbearers were Bentley Hirst and Ethan Carter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department, 8791 US-43, Killen, AL 35645.
