Kelly Ann Shelly Hammond, 54, of Oak Island passed away on May 27, 2020.
Mrs. Hammond was born October 8, 1965, daughter of the late William Thomas Shelly and Martha Ann Futter Shelly.
Kelly fought a courageous battle with lung cancer for over two years with her son Carlton by her side the entire time.
She had worked on Oak Island at CJ’s Corner Store for over 10 years. Kelly was a much beloved member of the Oak Island community who was known by many.
Kelly’s faith sustained her. Her faith in the Lord was never ending and was an inspiration to many.
Survivors include her son, Carlton William Hammond, Jr.; her family at Captain’s Cove Motel, Linda and Chris Crothers, John A., Jason, John and Becky, Tabby and Sarah Beth, Little Chris, Mr. Lynn, Christi, Sybil, Paula, Brandy and Parus; friends, Frank and Sylvia Livingston, Larry, Katherine, and Leah Ward; and her small group at Beach Road Baptist Church. She is also survived by her friends at the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery, specifically Bradley Waldrep and his wife Wanda.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Hammond, Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
