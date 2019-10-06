Pamela Coleen Chaney, 68, of Southport and formerly of DuBois, Pennslyvania passed away on October 4, 2019.
Pamela was born July 20, 1951 in Niagara Falls, New York to the late Lewis and Betty Chaney.
Pamm graduated from DuBois Area High School, class of 1969 and attended the Robert Morris Junior College.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and was filled with kindness and fun.
In her younger years, Pamm appeared on the Clark Race Dance Show, a local production similar to American Bandstand. A member of the Volvo Club of America, Pamm served as the Secretary of its Northern Virginia Chapter. She often attended the Import Auto Show, and was voted Ms. Import Auto Show.
She moved to Washington, D.C. in 1971 where she worked at George Washington University in the Dean of Students and Housing Office, and as the manager of a graduate students’ apartment building. For many years while in the D.C. area, she volunteered with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. In 1993, she was employed by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in Alexandria, Virginia, and eventually retired in September 2016 as Director of Member Services for NACS.
She moved to Southport in September 2016 and quickly acclimated to her retirement community. Enjoying her morning coffee at the waterfront in Southport, she felt blessed to be living in such a beautiful peaceful place.
Survivors include her sister Janine Johnson and husband Bob of St. James, North Carolina; a step-nephew, Kevin Johnson of DuBois, Pennslyvania; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her niece-dog, Subie.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ocean View UMC, 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465; Lakeside UMC, 420 First Street, DuBois, Pennslyvania 15801; Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741; or to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
