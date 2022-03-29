JoAnn Gregory Overby, 72, of Wilmington passed away peacefully Saturday, March 26, 2022 following a short illness.
She was born May 13, 1949 in Southport, a daughter of the late Joy Arnold Gregory and the late George Gregory.
She was a graduate of Southport High School.
A memorial service in her honor for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Paw’s Place, 242 George II Highway, Winnabow, NC 28479, or to a charity of one’s choice.
White Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.