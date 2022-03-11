Ruth Lawrence, age 74, of Southport passed away on March 6, 2022.
Born on August 21, 1947, she was the daughter of William and Carrie Sue Grier.
She grew up in the Steele Creek community of Charlotte and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, as well as a devoted member of her community. She served the Presbyterian Church as an Elder, a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Board, a Sunday school teacher, and an office volunteer. Additionally, she served as a board member for her former neighborhood association, Arbor Creek.
Ruth enjoyed serving others and volunteered in local schools and delivered meals to families in need. She was employed by Sealand and Bank of America.
Ruth was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. She appreciated history, and was known as the family historian. In her spare time, she enjoyed beautifying her surroundings by decorating, gardening, and crafting. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Sue Grier, and her father, William A Grier.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Guy Lawrence Jr.; her two daughters, Sherry Stanley (Steve) and Caroline Stanley (Clancy); her two sisters, Donna Stuart (Joe) and Carolyn Arbuckle (Larry); and her two grandsons, Jacob Parlier (Emylin) and Ethan Parlier. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her so dearly.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Southport Presbyterian Church with Pastor Robert Lapp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick or Southport Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Rebecca Lee, Dr. Andre Minor, Carol Babson, Sarah “Sallie” English, Christina Beach, Tina Smith, Janet Gorrell, and the entire staff at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service of Southport, North Carolina is serving the family.