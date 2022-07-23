Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Green, 79, passed away on July 22, 2022.
Mary Lou was born in Wilmington, Delaware on Nov. 6, 1942.
She grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Denton and graduated from North Caroline High School in 1960.
She married Eugene “Gene” Green on March 7, 1964 in Denton, Maryland.
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and served on the Maryland Board of Parks and Recreation. Mary Lou and Gene raised their family in Laurel, Maryland. They moved first to Severn, Maryland and then to Caswell Beach, North Carolina in 2012.
She was very active in the community, participating in the Barbee Library Lifelong Learners, the Arboretum book club, Newcomers Club, Civil War Round Table, and the Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club. She enjoyed snow skiing, going to the beach, playing bridge, and loved living in Caswell Beach.
She is survived by her husband Eugene “Gene” Green; three daughters, Katherine “Kathie” Green (Dave Kehne) of Vienna, Virginia, Karen Blackmon (Todd Blackmon) of Golden, Colorado, and Elaine Green (Mike Galloy) of Arvada, Colorado; a son, Eugene “Sonny” Green III, (Jennifer Zhang) of Manhattan Beach, California; a brother, Richard Kerslake (Peg Kerslake) of Easton, Maryland; two sisters, Margaret Cunningham (Tom Cunningham) of Missoula, Montana, and Nancy Meyer of Summerfield, Florida; seven grandchildren, Emily Kehne, Bethany Kehne, Ryan Blackmon, Allison Blackmon, Mason Green, Evelyn Green and Spencer Green; numerous cousins, including Barbara Domen of Caswell Beach and Joanne Sackett of Oak Island; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arboretum Club House, 120 Flowering Bridge Path, Oak Island, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Green family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
