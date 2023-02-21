Robert Paul “Bob” Sailer Feb 21, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Paul “Bob” Sailer, 77, of Southport passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.Bob was born September 15, 1945, son of the late Robert and Marie Sailer.Survivors include his wife, Susan Sailer; children, Melissa Yates (Kevin), and Tracy Cea (Christopher); eight grandchildren; and longtime friend, John McCloskey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Sailer family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Letters to the Editor Pool together Where do we park? Get the ball rolling Featured Businesses Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Oak Island: No decision on 106-room hotel plans Planning board member resigns over UDO dispute Holmes family newest recipient for Habitat for Humanity home Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans