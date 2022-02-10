John Daniel Barber, age 73, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022.
John was born October 31, 1948 in Carthage, North Carolina, son of the late John and Ruby Barber.
He was a veteran of the US Army. John enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, and he worked at Pinehurst Country Club for many years.
John loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Rosie.
John is survived by his wife, Judy Barber; two children, Jennifer Tennille Dunn and husband Heith, and Lance Barber and wife Carrie; four grandchildren, Grady, Everett, Raylan, and Wade; three sisters, Nancy Cagle, Linda Rogers, and Brenda Lewis; and a brother, Steve Barber.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Barber; and two sisters, Pat Yow and Ruby Lee Sineath.
A service will be held in Carthage, North Carolina at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite. com for the Barber family. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.