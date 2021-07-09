Mary Ellis Luper died in her home on July 3, 2021. She had fought ALS for almost seven years.
Mary was born August 26, 1961 in Greensboro, daughter of the late Mary Lura Kincaid Ellis and James Shelton Ellis.
She graduated from Page High School, University of Carolina at Chapel Hill and Sotheby’s Works of Art program in London.
She was married in 1989 and became a stepmother to Norman who was five years old. She became an elementary school teacher to have more time with her stepson.
Mary won Teacher of the Year in 2002 for Guilford County Schools and attained her National Board of Education certification. Mary was loved by her students and engaged them in many ways including hosting a community yard sale for 9/11, taking class trips to the Naturalization Ceremony at the Guilford County Courthouse, attending a nursing home to help the elderly, and creating lessons on the annual Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska.
When diagnosed with ALS Mary decided to make it her passion rather than her disease, especially since losing her grandmother, mother, and brother to the disease. She became the first ALS patient to become a member of the Board of Directors for the ALS Association NC Chapter, attended National Advocacy Day three times, held numerous talks and presentations, was a research ambassador for the Clinical Research Learning Institute, and took part in multiple clinical trials. She also organized the ALSapalooza Music Festival fundraising event. Mary was awarded Hero of the Year in 2018 by the national ALS Association.
Mary enjoyed an active lifestyle of dog sports and sheep farming with her precious husband, Tony. She also enjoyed crafts.
Mary was known as a humble, positive, giving person filled with love and dedication to her family and friends and was also filled with a crazy sense of humor.
She was pre-deceased by both parents; her sister, Lura Ellis Newcome; and brother, James Shelton Ellis, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony (Tony) M. Luper; son, Norman Luper (Elizabeth); grandsons, Sam and Calvin; sister, Ann Ellis White (Jim); her nieces and nephews, Will, Russ, Maggie and Emily; aunt, Berma Jean; and cousins Caroline, Katie, Darrin and Steve.
There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at her farm on Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. Contact her husband, Tony Luper, or sister, Ann White, for details.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh NC 27601.
