Kenneth Carl Morris died at home early Sunday morning, October 17, 2021. He was 88, and lost a brief but valiant battle with aggressive lung cancer.
Ken grew up a country boy, living near Thomasville, North Carolina. He enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and served on mine sweepers during the Korean War, working waters around Japan and South Korea.
Ken graduated from Wake Forest University with a BS in Marketing. He was a Labor Economist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July 1962 he married Carolee Wood at her church, First Methodist in Siler City, North Carolina. They spent three wonderful years as traveling nomads while Ken did statistical surveys throughout the south and elsewhere.
For most of his career he worked in Civilian Personnel Management for the Department of the Army. A soft-spoken man, he avoided public speaking whenever possible. Nevertheless, his work ethic and abilities attracted appropriate recognition and awards to him from Department of Army. His favorite assignment overseas was in West Berlin during the Cold War. His staff in West Berlin, specifically one talented, irreverent writer, wrote a hilarious book about Ken’s propensity to speak so softly. He developed lasting friendships with German neighbors and work colleagues throughout his career in Germany and elsewhere.
Ken told good stories, war and otherwise, and he had a fine sense of humor. He read widely and volunteered with various groups over the years: Boy Scouts, Master Gardeners, Southport Historical Society, Coast Guard Auxiliary, his homeowners’ association, the Democratic Party, Methodist Church ministries, and WHQR public radio.
He loved his family and the many pet dogs, cats, a calf, and even two mischievous adopted squirrels who enriched his life. Ken never tired of travel. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, hunting pheasants in Germany, and wild boar in Turkey.
Near sunset, he always looked forward to watching the Great White Egrets sail gracefully overhead to roost in trees around a nearby pond. A favorite activity was participating in the Max and Sarah Williams Lifelong Learners Group at Barbee Library.
Ken’s survivors include Carolee, his beloved and loving wife of 59 years; daughter, Valerie; son, Carl, and daughter-in-law, Julia; sisters-in-law, Sara L. Wood, Vicki Brown and brother-in-law, James; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceasing Ken were parents Carl and Julia Morris, sisters, Wilma, Mildred and Opal; and nephew, Marks Farmer.
Ken’s family especially appreciates the compassionate care received from Dr. Alex Newsom, the nursing staff at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, and the staff of SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. His family is also grateful to the expressions of support from neighbors, friends, church members and ministers.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 8. A reception will follow in Murrow Hall.
For any who wish, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: the Homeless Ministries of Southport’s Trinity United Methodist Church; SOAR on Oak Island; and public radio station WHQR in Wilmington, NC.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Morris family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.