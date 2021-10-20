Robert Bruce McHenry, age 69, of Southport, North Carolina went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Bobby was born January 20, 1952 in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late Robert Bruce McHenry, Sr. and Marjorie Browning McHenry.
Bobby owned McHenry Surveying of Oak Island for 30 years. He was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing, and all types of shooting sports.
Bobby was no stranger to adversity and hardship. Throughout his lifetime, he persevered for his family and was a giving and loyal husband, father, and friend. He defended and supported those he loved with steadfast fierceness.
Bobby’s wit and sarcasm came from a place of love. He teased those closest to him with zest and vigor. His gruff exterior hid a kind and tender heart. Bobby gave freely and generously to those in need, whether human or animal. He raised his own children and opened his home to others who needed a safe environment. He loved animals, especially large birds and bulldogs, and rescued many.
He will be sorely missed from his place at the head of the table by all who knew him.
Bobby leaves behind to mourn his loss his wife of 30 years, Sunny McHenry of Southport; his sons, Gordon (Mandy), Carey of Florida, Max (Hännah) Graifer of Hampton, Virginia, and Robert “Bear” (Kyra Miller) McHenry III of Oak Island, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Lydia, Ori, Ronen, Romi, Katrina, Natalie, Jake, and Tyler; his sister, Ginny McHenry, of Southport; and countless other family members and friends.
Godspeed, Bubba. We love you and will miss you immensely.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 25, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
