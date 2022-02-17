Jerry Thomas Jones Sr., 82, of Town Creek, North Carolina died after a short illness peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Johnston County, North Carolina on December 28, 1939, to Leo and Edna Jones.
Mr. Jones graduated from Southport High School in the Class of 1958. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army and served a four year tour of duty.
Jerry was a man of few words but when he spoke, everyone listened. He was a strong, tough guy, but he had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone.
Mr. Jones had a passion for restoring vintage cars and owned many over the years. He loved motorcycles, fishing, mudslinging, four-wheelers, and having a good time.
Jerry retired from the trucking industry with over 40 years of service. He worked for MOTSU - Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Tri-State Motor Transit, Huss Inc., and more recently he worked nuclear power plant outages. Years ago, he owned and operated Jones’ Trailer Park on Long Beach Road. Jerry loved to work, and only “retired” due to the loss of his leg from a motorcycle accident.
Mr. Jones was saved and baptized in the Name of Jesus Christ and filled with the Holy Ghost in the late 1990’s at Midway Apostolic Church.
Mr. Jones leaves to cherish his memory and legacy a wife, Juanita Bowling Jones; a stepson, Charles A. Drew of Southport, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Ashley Faulkner (Adam) of Erwin, North Carolina, Kayla Drew Creech (Jordan) of Bolivia, North Carolina, and Hannah Drew of St. James, North Carolina; two grandsons, Brandon T. Jones (Tish) of Lenoir, North Carolina and Madison Drew (Abigail) of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina; a sister, Mary Bell Cordrey of Stem, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Sallie Prince of Town Creek; a brother-in-law, Wade Bowling of Castle Hayne, North Carolina; two nieces, Lisa Cordrey Mangun (Joe) of Stem and Sloane Prince of Jamestown, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Alexander and Maxwell Faulkner of Erwin and Brooklyn Dixon of Southport; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry T. Jones Jr.; a brother, Elton Jones; a special niece, Toni Cheney; and a nephew, Ricky Holden.
Services to celebrate and honor Jerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 5420 Ocean Hwy Bolivia, with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private at Northwood Cemetery in Southport at a later time.
The Jones family wishes to thank every one for their acts of kindness during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 159, Winnabow, NC 28479, for all of their lifting assistance and help or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their tender care.
Services entrusted to the staff of Coastal Cremations of Wilmington, NC.
