Dr. William Bryan Waddell, age 89, of Bald Head Island, North Carolina passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
William was born January 27, 1931 to the late Robert Waddell and Evelyn Fulmer Waddell.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Hill; his son, Bryan (Laura) Waddell; his daughter, Holly (Tom) Marchisello; his two brothers, Kenneth (Elaine) Waddell and Robert (Carolyn) Waddell; his sister, Doris (Jeff) Morris; and his two grandchildren, Jordan Waddell and Harrison Waddell.
Dr. Waddell lived on Bald Head Island for 23 years after moving there from Galax, Virginia.
He attended the Village Chapel of Bald Head Island, where a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Village Chapel of Bald Head Island, P.O. Box 3035, Bald Head Island, NC 28461
