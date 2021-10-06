David Earl Pearsall, age 69, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
David was born April 21, 1952 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, son of the late James Durwood and Janet Rose Massengill Pearsall.
David grew up surfing in Wrightsville Beach and working in the tobacco fields at his grandparents. He also worked at Johnnie Mercers Pier and then spent some time in Florida, then Chicago , eventually retiring from General Electric in Hampstead as a cutter grinder after 41 years. David’s final move was to Boiling Spring Lakes where his home is today.
He was an accomplished diver, logging over 900 dives. His passion for history, artifacts, and preservation were only surpassed by that of his powerful love of his family. David will be missed dearly by many in the relic hunting community in which he earned much respect from his peers and also by his many friends and family members.
Survivors include his partner Linda Koontz; six children, David Earl Pearsall, Jr. and fiancée Danielle, Meagan Pearsall and partner Connor Jacobs, Erik Pearsall, Chris Carroll and wife Laketa, Kim Carroll, and Amos Carroll; 10 grandchildren, a sister, Kay Pearsall Zimmerman and husband Robert; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Leo Carroll, and a sister, Debra Pearsall.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, at the Southport Community Building.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Pearsall family.
