Raymond Luther “Ray” Pardue, Jr., 77, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on May 1, 2020.
Mr. Pardue was born on October 22, 1942, in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Raymond Luther Pardue, Sr. and Eva Roberta Osborne Pardue. Ray served in the United States Coast Guard.
Mr. Pardue’s survivors include wife Carolyn “Callie” Pardue; four children, Corey Alan Pardue and wife Ni Chim, Tia Pardue Schultz and husband Derrick, Jody Sawyer and wife Leilana, Amy Kathleen McCracken and husband Robert; six grandchildren; and many first cousins and extended family members.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 1 to to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, those who can come to the earlier visitation do, and those who work come to the later visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. and will be broadcast via Facebook Live from the funeral home’s Facebook page.
