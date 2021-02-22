William “Tom” Adams, age 77, of Caswell Beach passed peacefully on February 19, 2021.
Born in Concord, North Carolina, he was a proud NC State alumnus and was married for 56 years.
He was retired from Blue Bell Inc. of Greensboro, North Carolina, having served in a variety of engineering capacities in Luray, Virginia; Tupelo, Mississippi; Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Del Rio, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, retiring from the company in Wilson, North Carolina. He was the youngest Division Engineer in Blue Bell’s history.
He was a devoted husband and father.
His lifetime aspiration was to live at the coast, moving to Caswell Beach in the mid-90s.
He was a former member of the Wilson Evening Lions Club, and had been an active member of the Oak Island Lions Club. He was an avid volunteer with the Caswell Beach Turtle Program for over a decade where he enjoyed very long walks on the beach.
He had a great financial mind, an amazing sense of humor and a legendary frugality.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Richard and Adele Dunn Adams of Sanford, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Wright Adams; his son, William Chad Adams and his wife Kathryn; daughter, Mandy Adams Couch and her husband Ryan; and four grandchildren, Nolan, Fiona, Bryce and Allie.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice (https://lifecare.org/donate) and Lions Club of Oak Island (https://nclionsinc.org/ways-to-give/).