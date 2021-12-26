Debra Ann Pinkett Hewett, 67, of Oak Island died Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Debra was born August 31, 1954 in Germany, daughter of the late Jack Pinkett and Frances Henley Pinkett.
She was also predeceased by her ex-husband, Kindle Hewett, and brothers, Bobby, Jimmy, and Jackie.
Survivors include children, Ken Hewett and Melissa Hewett (Gray Connelly); brother, Dwight Pinkett (Selene); sister, Donna Seymore; a grandchild on the way; nieces and nephews; and close friends.
Graveside services will be Monday, December 20, at 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.