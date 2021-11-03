Allen R. Minton, age 89, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia.
Allen was born April 30, 1932.
He was a veteran of the US Navy. Allen retired from Fisher Scientific after 25 years as service manager.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cookie Minton; a daughter, Kristine Minton; four stepchildren, Nancy Frydland and husband Mike, Linda Montgomery, Richard Oriez and wife Stephanie, and John Oriez and wife Carolyn; three grandchildren, Kyle Montgomery and fiancée Hannah Kaufmann, Shannon Oriez, and Nicole Everett; and a great-granddaughter, Stella Everett.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, at 11 a.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Lisa Erdeljon officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Minton family.
