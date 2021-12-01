Charles H. Bailey, 76, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, at home with his family by his side.
Charles was born in Cobleskill, New York on December 2, 1944 to the late Horace and Julia Bailey.
He was a skilled craftsmen, mechanic, and engineer who was always there for everyone.
Charles was a loving husband, father grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, and a mentor to all. He especially loved his family, and enjoyed doing things with them.
Charles is survived by his wife of 53 years Joanne; sister, Susan Fischer (Joel); son, Burt Bailey (Angela); daughter, Sarah (Ernie) Gelegonya, grandchildren, Amanda Bailey (Justin), Kimberly Gelegonya (Bryant), William Gelegonya, Aydn Bailey, Catherine Lupyan (Kody); and great- grandchildren, Raelyn, Rowen, Jackson.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by sister, Judy Liston.
The family sends a special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Life Care for the staff’s loving care and support, as well as thanks to Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service.
The family will be hosting a gathering of family and friends on December 11 between 2 and 4 p.m. at 168 South Shore Drive, Southport.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.