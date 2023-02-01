6/9/1946 – 1/19/2023
Judy Rae Lundberg Clary, age 76, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 19, 2023, after a short illness.
Judy was born in Jamestown, New York, the only daughter of John and Geraldine Lundberg.
She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1964, was married and had two children with her first husband.
Judy’s zest for life and change would take her to Salt Lake City, Utah, for a number of years and Honolulu, Hawaii, where she earned her communications degree in 1992 at the University of Hawaii.
She returned to the mainland and settled in Raleigh, North Carolina where she met the love of her life, Jimmie Dwayne Clary.
Judy and Jim loved to travel, and made many trips to Bermuda, where they would elope in 1995.
Judy and Jim loved weekend getaways to the Carolina mountains and shore. They would visit Southport often, and fell in love with the town and its people. In 1998 they purchased the historic Brunswick Inn on the Cape Fear River. They would leave the corporate world and become innkeepers, turning the Federal-style mansion into a working bed and breakfast for the next 21 years.
While operating the inn Judy pursued a career as a real estate agent and broker. In 2011 she joined Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Southport and became “The Clary Team” with Jim. Following the sale of the inn in 2019, she continued to sell real estate in the area.
Judy led an active life. She loved entertaining and was a phenomenal cook and baker. In her “spare” time, she loved to garden, knit and sew. She also loved fishing and sailing with her family, cheap red wine and the color purple.
Judy’s greatest loves were her “Jimmie D,” her children and granddaughter, and her fur babies Roxie, Tinker, CeCe and Cecil.
Judy, a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport, will be remembered as a strong and determined woman who, throughout her life, leaned heavily on her deep faith in Jesus Christ.
After selling the inn, Judy devoted her life to caring for Jim who suffered from dementia. Jim passed away in October 2021, leaving Judy with a broken heart.
Judy is survived by her son, Michael (Alex), daughter Amy (Michael), and granddaughter, Hayley.
The family would like to thank Judy’s colleagues at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage and her Bonnet Way neighbors for all their support during this difficult time.
A private memorial was held in celebration of Judy’s life.
Memorial donations may be made to SOAR (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place, Southport, NC 28461 or online at www.soar-nc.org.
