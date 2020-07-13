Cynthia Mary (Kaye) Kirwan peacefully went to be with God on July 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A native of Buffalo, New York, she was born on May 15, 1954, and raised in the Polish neighborhood of Black Rock and Williamsville, and later lived in Crofton, Maryland; Avon Lake, Ohio; and St. James, North Carolina.
She attended Williamsville South High School and earned degrees in education at Buffalo State University and the University of Maryland. She was a teacher in Crofton and Avon Lake for 22 years.
She was a lifelong devoted Catholic. She believed in and was sustained by the power of prayer and the Eucharist. Cindy always seemed to be in motion, keeping busy with her passions of golf, figure skating, and volunteering.
She was intelligent, precise, hard-working, friendly, thoughtful, generous, and competitive.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rob; children, Brett (Hilary), Todd (Trish), and Alanna (Jordan) Harper; grandchildren, Vivienne, John, and Maeve; and sisters, Barb and Sue.
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation.
Her immediate family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial, with a public memorial service and celebration of life to follow in spring 2021.
Condolences may be offered online at: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
