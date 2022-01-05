Sylvia Gail Hornick, longtime resident of St. James, passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia on Friday, December 31, surrounded by her loving family.
Sylvia was born June 2, 1940 in Cumberland, Maryland, the eldest of four siblings.
From 1986-1998 she had a successful restaurant and catering business in Garner, North Carolina called Simply Scrumptious.
She and her husband Gene retired to St. James in 1998, and spent a lot of time playing golf and tennis and watching college football on Saturdays.
Sylvia was known for known for throwing the best Kentucky Derby parties.
Sylvia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene, along with her sons Brad (Dannyelle) and Trevor. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren Brandon, Haylee, Lauren, Dean and Cole, taking them golfing and swimming. She is survived by her sister, Penny Botti (Jim); her nephews, OJ Carolan, Ryan Carolan and Howard Carolan III; her niece, Chelsie Carolyn; grandnieces, Ver and Sylvia Carolan and Olivia Carolan; and grandnephew, Owen Carolan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Carolan; her two brothers, Howard Jr. and Orman; her sister-in-law, Karen; and niece, Chelsie Carolan.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 9, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Hornick family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.