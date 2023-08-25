Steven “Steve” Hargrove Foster, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, North Carolina with his loving and devoted wife, Robin Schuster, by his side.
Steve was a graduate of Appalachian State University where he received his Masters degree in public administration and a Bachelor’s degree in city and town administration.
Steve served as Town Manager for the cities of Long Beach, North Carolina, Banner Elk, North Carolina, Oak Island, North Carolina and North Topsail Beach, North Carolina. He also served as the Clerk of Court for Brunswick County, North Carolina.
Steve met the love of his life while he was the Town Manager of Long Beach and she was the Director of Long Beach Parks and Recreation. She faithfully supported his numerous government positions during his professional career.
In 2000, Steve and Robin were owners and operators of Foster’s Market and Deli in Southport, North Carolina. Steve was a member of Oak Island Presbyterian Church and also attended St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Southport, North Carolina.
Steve loved boating, the outdoors and spending time on the water while living on Oak Island for many years.
He and Robin retired to High Rock Lake, North Carolina in 2019.
Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Francis Foster.
Left to cherish his memory are his beautiful wife of 38 years, Robin Schuster; his sister, Donna Stephens and her husband David; his brother, Don Foster and his wife, Kathy; his nieces, Erin Burns and her husband Jason, Maggie Covington and her husband, Caleb; and his nephew, Seth Foster and his wife, Beth.
A service to celebrate Steve’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Oak Island Presbyterian Church in Oak Island; SOAR Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue, Southport; and NC and Paws Place Dog Rescue, Winnabow.